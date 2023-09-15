Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $284.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

