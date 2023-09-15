Woodstock Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 137,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

