Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,575 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $366,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

ES stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 643,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $89.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

