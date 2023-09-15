Nordea Investment Management AB Has $262.80 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $262,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

LOW stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,862. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.