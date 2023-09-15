Somerset Trust Co Sells 587 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.40. The company had a trading volume of 376,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.43. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.