Somerset Trust Co Has $3.68 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Somerset Trust Co's holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.20. 184,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.93.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

