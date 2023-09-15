Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $871.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $874.48 and a 200-day moving average of $758.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

