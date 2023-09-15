iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,785,000 after buying an additional 703,635 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

