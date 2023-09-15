Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS IEFA opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

