Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Joint updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $9.69 on Friday. Joint has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,644,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,565,693.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 846,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,663. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Joint by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Joint by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Joint by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

