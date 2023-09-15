SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.86. The company had a trading volume of 945,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

