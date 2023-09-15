Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

MDT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.88. 1,172,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,933. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

