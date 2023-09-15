Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,077. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.