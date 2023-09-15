Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,856. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $504.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.34 and its 200 day moving average is $462.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

