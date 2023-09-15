1,903 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

