Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
NYSE LLY opened at $591.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
