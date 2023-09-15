RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

