Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $75.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

