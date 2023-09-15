Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.3% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $215.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

