Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $150.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average is $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $147.57 and a one year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

