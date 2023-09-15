Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 364 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $940.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $943.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $910.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $971.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

