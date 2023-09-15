Centre Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

