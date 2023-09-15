Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,315,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 534,043 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $277,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $16,636,837.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

