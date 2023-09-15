Apella Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.69 and its 200 day moving average is $212.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.