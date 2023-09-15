Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $167.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

