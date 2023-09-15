Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 130,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $602,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 121,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

