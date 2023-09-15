Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $288,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 41.6% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

