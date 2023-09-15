Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AutoZone by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,576.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,503.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,509.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

