Private Asset Management Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,698,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 148,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $5,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.64 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

