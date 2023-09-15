Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 3,511 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Tesla by 50.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $876.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

