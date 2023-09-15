Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $257.03 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

