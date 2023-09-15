3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

