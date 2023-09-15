Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

