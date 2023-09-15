Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.7% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,376. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

