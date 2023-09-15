Covea Finance Acquires 17,300 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Covea Finance grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CW traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $201.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,821. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $136.21 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.01.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

