Covea Finance Sells 156,218 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 156,218 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $723,255,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 60.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 182.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,796. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

