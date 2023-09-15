Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $514.72. The stock had a trading volume of 422,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.37 and a 200 day moving average of $541.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

