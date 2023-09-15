Covea Finance Sells 15,089 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,586 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $178.98. 607,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.29.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

