Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 5.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $48,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. 35,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,316. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

