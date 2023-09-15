Somerset Trust Co Has $655,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.57. 208,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,454. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.62 and its 200-day moving average is $271.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

