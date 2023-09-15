Somerset Trust Co Sells 232 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 122.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.57. 44,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,237. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $128.30 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

