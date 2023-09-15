1,156 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CB opened at $212.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

