Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 573 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $389.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.53 and a 200 day moving average of $367.66.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

