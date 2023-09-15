HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,566 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

NIKE stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

