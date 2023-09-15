DnB Asset Management AS Has $15.74 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $268.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

