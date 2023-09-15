Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 732.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.