Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $253.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average of $245.00. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $291.17.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

