Woodstock Corp Sells 559 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,849,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,330,666. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

