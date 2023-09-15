Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.93. 771,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,630. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

