Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

